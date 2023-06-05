Herro (hand) is still experiencing soreness and swelling after shooting, Ros Gold-Onwude of ESPN reports.

Herro was reportedly pushing to return for Sunday's Game 2 against the Nuggets, but he's still feeling sore while following through his shooting motion. He's been participating in all portions of practice, but he wants to make sure he's fully healthy and won't mess with the rhythm of the team upon his return. Although Herro isn't rushing to return to action, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available at some point during the NBA Finals.