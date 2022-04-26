Oladipo will start Tuesday's Game 5 against Atlanta.

As expected, Oladipo will, indeed, get the nod at small forward as the Heat look to close out the Hawks without the services of Jimmy Butler (knee). Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will also sit out, so Miami will lean more heavily than usual on Oladipo and Gabe Vincent, as well as Tyler Herro off the bench. Oladipo finished Sunday's Game 4 -- his Heat playoff debut -- with six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes off the bench.