Oladipo exercised his $9.4 million player option for the 2023-24 season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

This move was widely expected, as the market for Oladipo likely would've been soft following another injury-plagued season. Most recently, Oladipo underwent patellar tendon surgery in his left knee on April 8, putting his status for the start of the season in jeopardy. Oladipo appeared in 42 games in 2022-23, averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.7 three-pointers on 39.7 percent shooting.