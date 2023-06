Bailey was drafted by the Hornets with the No. 41 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

A crafty scorer out of UCLA, Bailey could bring spark at the guard position to Charlotte's bench. In his one-and-done season, he averaged 11.2 points on 50/39/70 shooting, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.8 minutes. If Bailey can prove his three-point shooting is real and clean up his turnovers, he could carve out a role.