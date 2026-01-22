Hornets' Antonio Reeves: Back to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Charlotte recalled Reeves from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Thursday.
With the Hornets shorthanded Thursday against the Magic, Reeves is being called up to provide emergency depth in the backcourt.
More News
-
Hornets' Antonio Reeves: Recalled from G League•
-
Hornets' Antonio Reeves: Tallie season-high 10 points•
-
Hornets' Antonio Reeves: Back to Charlotte•
-
Hornets' Antonio Reeves: Transferred to NBA•
-
Hornets' Antonio Reeves: Inks two-way deal with Charlotte•
-
Pelicans' Antonio Reeves: Drops 18 points in loss•