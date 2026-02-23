Miller supplied 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 win over the Wizards.

Miller bounced back from one of his worst shooting nights of the season on Feb. 19 against the Cavs, finishing with 22 points and five made triples on Sunday against the Wizards. It marked Miller's third game this season hitting at least 70 percent from beyond the arc on seven or more attempts, tying for the second-most such performances in the league. The 23-year-old forward has cooled off a bit through eight games in February after an electric January, averaging 19.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 36 percent from the field over 31 minutes per contest.