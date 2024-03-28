Miller ended Wednesday's 118-111 win over the Cavaliers with 31 points (11-19 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes.

Miller led all scorers for the second straight night Wednesday, in a game that saw no other Hornets player score 18 points or more. Miller has now reached 20-plus points in three of his last four games and has averaged 22.3 points on 44.9 percent shooting (including 44.4 percent from three on 9.0 3PA/G), 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 34.8 minutes per game over that span.