Miller racked up 25 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 victory over Brooklyn.

Miller led Charlotte's season-opening win with a game-high 25 points despite a pedestrian showing from beyond the arc. The 2023 first-round pick appeared in 27 games during the 2024-25 regular season before undergoing wrist surgery, averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals while knocking down 3.9 three-pointers in 34.2 minutes per contest. Now healthy, the Alabama product appears poised to deliver a breakout campaign.