White finished Monday's 124-91 loss to Detroit with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and three assists in 16 minutes.

White made his season debut, returning from a calf injury suffered during the preseason. While it certainly wasn't his best performance, the simple fact that he was back on the floor should be seen as a huge positive. There is going to be a ramp-up period, for sure, which does limit his short-term upside. However, he is a clear must-roster player, given the fact that Charlotte will need him to play a major role following the offseason departure of LaMelo Ball.