Sexton recorded 12 points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 win over the Wizards.

Sexton was cleared to return Tuesday from a seven-game absence due to a left quad strain. He failed to reach the 20-minute benchmark in his return, but he managed to reach double-digit points while doing most of his work from the charity stripe. The Hornets don't play until Friday against the Magic, which gives Sexton more time to work on his conditioning in anticipation of taking on more minutes off the bench.