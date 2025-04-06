Jeffries won't start Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Jeffries started 14 of Charlotte's past 17 games, but he'll operate off the bench Sunday, giving way to Josh Okogie. As a reserve this season (26 games), Jeffries has averaged 5.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals-plus-blocks in 18.0 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Starting sans Green•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Retreating to bench Monday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Productive outing Friday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Pours in 19 points in loss•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Poor shooting night in rout•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Notches career-high 20 points•