Jeffries ended Sunday's 93-86 loss to the Celtics with 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes.

Jeffries provided a lift from deep in Sunday's regular-season finale, connecting on a team-high trio of threes while finishing as one of five Hornets with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Jeffries reached double figures in scoring in 10 outings this season, connecting on three or more threes on eight occasions.