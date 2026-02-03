Williams produced 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Monday's 102-95 victory over the Pelicans.

Williams had easily his best game of the season, falling one rebound short of a double-double. Since returning from a knee injury, Williams has slotted into a reliable, yet underwhelming bench role. In 10 appearances since getting back on the court, he has averaged 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game. We would need to see more efforts like this one before considering him a viable fantasy asset.