Williams amassed 24 points (7-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists and one steal over 27 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 115-107 win over the Jazz.

In his fourth game as a member of the Hornets, Williams posted big scoring numbers, although his lack of boards was curious. Since the deadline trade that brought him over from the Mavericks, the 25-year-old big is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 threes, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 29.3 minutes a contest, and he's quickly become a big part of Charlotte's second unit.