Williams ended Wednesday's 122-99 victory over the Hawks with 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes.

It's only been three games off the bench, but there's no question Williams is having an excellent start to his Charlotte career, scoring at least 15 points in each of his outings and averaging a healthy 30.0 minutes per game in that role. Williams is proving to be valuable in several formats due to his workload off the bench, but it remains to be seen if he'll maintain this workload in the coming weeks.