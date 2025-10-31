site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Grant Williams: Remains out
RotoWire Staff
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Williams is still recovering from knee surgery and has yet to make his season debut. The next opportunity for him to get back on the floor will be Sunday against the Jazz.
