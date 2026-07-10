Hornets' Hannes Steinbach: Double-double in SL win

Steinbach registered 15 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 22 minutes in Thursday's 86-74 Summer League win over the Magic.

Coming off the bench, Steinbach delivered a full stat line, highlighted by a game-high 11 rebounds as part of a double-double effort. The Hornets have some intriguing young frontcourt pieces, with Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabate both flashing potential at center last season, but given his pedigree as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Steinbach figures to compete for minutes early in the regular season.