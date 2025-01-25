Green finished Friday's 102-97 loss to the Trail Blazers with 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Green was one of several Hornets role players thrust into an expanded role with so many injures plaguing the team Friday. The 24-year-old sharpshooter put together a decent stat line while attaining his highest scoring output since a Dec. 30 loss to Chicago. Although Green has started in all but one of his appearances for Charlotte this season, he remains strictly a source of triples and swipes from a fantasy perspective.