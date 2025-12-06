site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-josh-green-not-ready-to-return | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Josh Green: Not ready to return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Green (shoulder) will not play Sunday against Denver.
Green has yet to make an appearance this season, but he did complete a rehab assignment in the G League this week which suggests that a return is in his near future.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories