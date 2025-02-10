Nurkic (trade pending) is not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Nets.
Nurkic wasn't cleared to make his debut Sunday against the Pistons, but it appears that he'll suit up for the first time as a Hornet on Monday. Mark Williams (not with team) has been ruled out and Moussa Diabate (eye) is questionable, so Nurkic could potentially see a hefty role right away.
