Nurkic (recently traded) will operate under a minutes restriction in his Hornets debut Wednesday against the Magic, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Nurkic was not on the injury report for Monday's loss to the Nets but ended up being a healthy scratch. He's expected to see the court Wednesday, though he'll operate on a minutes restriction while serving as the backup center behind Moussa Diabate (eye).
