Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Another absence coming
McNeeley (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
The rookie will miss his second game in a row Saturday, but he remains day-to-day. McNeeley has averaged 12.5 minutes across nine regular-season appearances so far.
