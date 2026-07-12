Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Strikes for 20 points in SL loss

McNeeley recorded 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Sunday's 87-75 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

McNeeley struggled from three-point range but still led the Hornets in scoring for a third consecutive contest. The 2025 first-rounder also led Charlotte in rebounds. He's reached the 20-point mark in two of his three outings so far this summer, during which the forward has shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 63.2 percent from downtown.