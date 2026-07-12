Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Strikes for 20 points in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

McNeeley recorded 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Sunday's 87-75 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

McNeeley struggled from three-point range but still led the Hornets in scoring for a third consecutive contest. The 2025 first-rounder also led Charlotte in rebounds. He's reached the 20-point mark in two of his three outings so far this summer, during which the forward has shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 63.2 percent from downtown.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!