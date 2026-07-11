Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Paces Charlotte in SL loss

McNeeley closed with 17 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 27 minutes in Saturday's 95-91 Summer League loss to the Pelicans.

McNeeley wasn't able to replicate his 28-point performance from Thursday's Summer League opener, though he still poured in a team-high 17 points. The UConn product appeared in 31 regular-season games last season, averaging 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per contest. The 2025 first-round pick will compete with the likes of Royce O'Neale, Sion James and Dorian Finney-Smith for minutes off the bench during the 2026-27 campaign.