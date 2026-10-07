McNeeley closed with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and one rebound in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 124-90 preseason loss to Brooklyn.

McNeeley was inserted into the starting lineup, replacing Brandon Miller, who was ruled out with a minor leg concern. McNeeley thrived on the offensive end, scoring a team-high 14 points, including four triples. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, the likelihood that McNeeley plays a significant role this season is quite low. However, should injuries befall the Hornets, McNeeley's ability to score the basketball could put him on the radar as a speculative short-term streaming option.