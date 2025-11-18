Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Ruled out with illness
McNeeley (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
It'll be a fourth game in a row in street clothes for McNeeley, whose next chance to return comes Saturday against the Clippers. In his absence Wednesday, it's possible Pat Connaughton will play a sizable role.