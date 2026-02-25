This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Won't play Thursday
McNeeley (ankle) is out for Thursday's game in Indiana.
McNeely continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's made little progress in his recovery from the ankle injury. Until the Hornets provide a meaningful update on his rehab, the rookie should be considered week-to-week.