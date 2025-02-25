Williams (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
As expected, Williams will be back in the mix after resting for the front end of this back-to-back set. Williams' return will likely push Jusuf Nurkic to the bench, and Moussa Diabate may find minutes hard to come by. Williams is averaging just 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last two games.
