Williams racked up nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 FT) and six rebounds over 17 minutes during Monday's 130-118 loss to the Celtics.

Williams re-entered the rotation Monday, playing as the primary backup behind Mason Plumlee. It appears as though Steve Clifford is going to chop and change when it comes to Plumlee's understudy, making it very hard to trust either Williams or Nick Richards moving forward. Managers should still keep an eye on things just in case Plumlee is relegated at some point, although that doesn't seem as though it is going to happen any time soon.