Charlotte recalled Williams from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

Williams totaled eight points (4-6 FG), seven rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes during the Swarm's loss Monday and has returned to the NBA squad Tuesday. The rookie first-round pick hasn't seen game action for the Hornets since Oct. 28, so it's safe to assume he won't be part of Charlotte's rotation for Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia.