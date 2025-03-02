Williams finished with 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-100 loss to the Wizards.

Williams posted a third straight double-double, and the big man continues to play at a high level after his trade to the Lakers before the Feb. 6 deadline was rescinded. Williams is averaging 16.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game since the All-Star break, and a strong argument could be made to say he's been the team's second-best player in that stretch behind LaMelo Ball.