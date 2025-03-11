Williams logged 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 105-102 win over the Heat.

Williams returned from a two-game absence due to a foot injury and not only recorded a double-double, but he filled the stat sheet admirably and notched at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Williams has been productive since his proposed trade to the Lakers got rescinded in early February. The big man is averaging 16.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game since the end of the All-Star break.