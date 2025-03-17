Williams supplied 18 points (9-15 FG), 15 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-88 loss to the Clippers.

It was the 16th double-double of the year for Williams, who led the Hornets in scoring and rebounding Sunday. The 2022 first-rounder tends to sit out one leg of back-to-back sets, but he's been exceptional when available in March. Over his last seven contests, Williams has averaged 16.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.2 minutes while shooting 69.4 percent from the field.