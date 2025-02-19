Williams is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers due to return to play reconditioning.
Williams was initially set to be traded to the Lakers but the deal was rescinded after the 22-year-old big man failed his physical. Now that he's back with Charlotte, Williams is expected to make his first appearance since Feb. 3 and should reclaim the starting center job.
More News
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Links back up with team•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Now ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Left off injury report•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Team challenging failed physical•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Not available Monday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Status moving forward unclear•