Williams finished with 37 points (16-23 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-106 loss to Westchester.

Williams posted a season-high scoring total while securing his seventh double-double of the year. Williams has averaged 23.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in eight appearances for Greensboro this season.