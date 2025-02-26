Williams provided 12 points (6-12 FG), 12 rebounds and three blocks across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 loss to the Warriors.
Williams was the top rebounder of the game, but poor results from his first-unit teammates sealed the team's fate Tuesday. Since failing to move at the trade deadline after the Lakers negated the deal, Williams' future has been in limbo. Between Williams and the newly-acquired Jusuf Nurkic, the team will likely settle on starting Williams as they limp to the finish, provided he stays healthy.
