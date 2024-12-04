Williams (foot) recorded four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block in nine minutes Tuesday in the Hornets' 110-104 loss to the 76ers.

The third-year center made his first NBA appearance since Dec. 8, 2023, after a back contusion cost him the final 62 games of last season and a left foot tendon strain kept him sidelined for the first 20 games of the current campaign. As was to be expected following a year-long absence, Williams had significant restrictions in place in his return, as he was eased back in as a bench player and was part of a three-man center rotation with Nick Richards (29 minutes) and Moussa Diabate (10 minutes). Williams should eventually assume Diabate's minutes, but it's unclear if when or if he'll supplant Richards as the Hornets' starting center. On the rare occasions he's been healthy during his career, Williams has displayed an intriguing fantasy profile due to his efficient scoring and strong contributions in the rebounds, blocks and steals categories. He's worthy of a speculative pickup in most fantasy leagues where he's available, but he'll likely need to take hold of a consistent 20-plus-minute role before he becomes a usable option in 12-team leagues or shallower.