Williams finished Sunday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.

Williams is starting to get his legs under him and his workload is trending up with three straight games in which he's eclipsed 28 minutes. He's been very productive as well, averaging 16.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in that span. It required some patience, but Williams' fantasy managers are starting to see some nice dividends.