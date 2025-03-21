Williams logged 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 31 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 win over New York.

Williams bounced back admirably in this game, as the big man had posted a mere stat line of four points, five rebounds and five assists across 23 minutes in a loss to the Hawks on Tuesday, and he notched an impressive outing while contributing in this shocking win over the Knicks. Williams has recorded double-digit boards in 11 games as well, so he remains a player capable of contributing in more areas than just scoring.