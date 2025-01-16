Williams is probable for Friday's game against the Bulls with left knee soreness.
It's always a concern when Williams is placed on the injury report, given his history, but the probable tag suggests that this is a mild issue. With Charlotte trading away Nick Richards, Williams could offer a higher floor in fantasy leagues from now on.
More News
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Records career-high 31 points•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Outstanding double-double•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Nearly double-doubles•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Perfect from field in loss•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: First double-double of season•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Good to go•