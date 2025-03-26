Williams racked up eight points (4-7 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to the Magic.

Williams wasn't much of an offensive weapon for the Hornets, but he made his presence felt on the glass and recorded double-digit boards for the sixth time over his last eight outings. A bit more consistency on the scoring side of things would be a boost for the Hornets, but overall, Williams has been getting the job done on both ends of the court. Over that aforementioned eight-game stretch, Williams is averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a combined 2.9 steals-plus-blocks per contest.