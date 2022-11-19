Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Wizards.
Williams is questionable to miss his third consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. Williams also hasn't played for the Hornets since Oct. 28 while in the G League. If the rookie big man can't go Sunday, his next opportunity will be Wednesday's game versus Philadelphia.
More News
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Another double-double for Swarm•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Heads back to G League•
-
Hornets' Mark Williams: Recalled to NBA club•