Williams (back) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

After missing Friday's game against the Kings, Williams is in danger of missing a second straight game due to a back issue. If he cannot play against Chicago, the Hornets will likely turn to Jusuf Nurkic, Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

