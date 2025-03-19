Williams posted four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 134-102 loss to Atlanta.

Williams was quiet on the offensive end in the loss, tying his lowest scoring output on the season, despite playing double-digit minutes. On the bright side, the big man recorded multiple blocks and steals for just the third time in 35 regular-season appearances. Additionally, Williams logged at least five assists for the fifth time this season.