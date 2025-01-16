Williams racked up 31 points (12-14 FG, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 victory over the Jazz.

With Nick Richards being traded to Phoenix, Williams no longer has to split playing time at center. Williams capitalized during his first game in this enhanced role by logging a career-high 31 points and 36 minutes. Across his last 10 outings, the 22-year-old big man is averaging 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.0 minutes while shooting 65.3 percent from the field.