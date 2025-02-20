Williams (conditioning) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Williams will be sidelined for the second game of a back-to-back on the road Thursday against the Nuggets. The 22-year-old big man missed six games before playing in Wednesday's win against the Lakers in Los Angeles, where he came one rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points, nine boards and two assists. The Hornets will likely turn to Jusuf Nurkic and Moussa Diabate to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.