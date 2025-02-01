Updating a previous report, Williams (foot) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Nuggets.

Williams will return to action Saturday after missing Charlotte's previous two contests due to left foot tendon injury management. The 22-year-old big man should reclaim the starting center job from Taj Gibson. Williams is averaging 18.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 blocks in 30.3 minutes across his last 10 appearances.