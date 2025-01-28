Williams has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to left foot tendon injury management.

Even though Wednesday's contest is a standalone game, the Hornets will opt to give Williams a breather while the big man has handled a heavy workload of late. After being held under 30 minutes in his first nine appearances since returning from the foot injury Dec. 3 for his season debut, Williams had averaged 30.4 minutes per contest while appearing in 11 of the Hornets' last 12 contests. Williams' absence Wednesday should pave the way for Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson to cover most of the minutes at center.