Williams (trade rescinded) has not joined the Hornets in Detroit for Sunday's game, and his status for Monday's game in Brooklyn remains unclear, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The trade sending Williams to the Lakers in exchange for Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish was rescinded Saturday due to issues with Williams' physical. The third-year big man averaged 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.0 minutes across 23 games (20 starts) for the Hornets before the trade deadline, and when available again, he'll likely operate as the starting center ahead of Moussa Diabate and Jusuf Nurkic.