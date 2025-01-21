Williams accumulated 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 110-105 victory over the Mavericks.

Williams was a strong presence in the paint for Charlotte in Monday's contest, leading all Hornets in rebounds and blocks while finishing as the lone player with a double-double in a winning effort. Williams has recorded a double-double in six outings this season, doing so now in four straight outings.